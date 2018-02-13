A West Saanich home, built by Horizon Pacific Contracting and designed by Coast + Beam Architecture, is a finalist in the 2018 Fine Homebuilding Readers’ Choice Awards. Photo courtesy of Joshua Lawrence Studios

Saanich house only Canadian finalist in readers’ choice award

A West Saanich home is the only Canadian entry selected as a finalist in the 2018 Fine Homebuilding Readers’ Choice Awards. Built by Horizon Pacific Contracting and designed by Coast + Beam Architecture, the home features a number of building innovations and was specially designed to meet the needs of an active family looking for a modern West Coast design. The home, titled Family-Centered Modern, is competing with nine other homes from throughout the United States.

Photos were submitted to Fine Homebuilding along with a description outlining design and construction innovations, including green aspects. Unique features include a slide that connects the upper and main levels, polished concrete floors, a cantilevered roof and board formed concrete on the exterior.

The home maintains a strong modern style that holds up to the demands of a family with five young children. It is also the region’s first Holmes Approved Home.

“We are really excited to be the only Canadian finalist in the Fine Homebuilding Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Tim Agar, owner of Horizon Pacific Contracting. “We hope it draws attention to the vast amount of talent in our region. World class work is being done here.”

Voting began on Feb. 6 and will be open until March 2. People can vote once per day for the duration of the contest at www.finehomebuilding.com/houseawards/readers-choice-2018.

The Readers’ Choice category was added to the Fine Homebuilding Houses issue in 2013 and has been an annual favourite ever since. The top three houses will be featured in the print edition of Fine Homebuilding Houses 2018. All finalists will be featured in the digital edition of the magazine.

