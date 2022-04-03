Saanichton beeswax wrap seller nominated for two Small Business BC Awards

The Nature Bee busy bees outside their Veyaness Road location in Saanichton. (Courtesy of Nature Bee)

Nature Bee, a fixture of Greater Victoria’s growing industry for beeswax wrap, is a top-five finalist for two of Small Business BC’s 19th annual provincial awards.

The Saanichton-based beeswax wrap seller was among those chosen from hundreds of nominations across the province for the Business Impact Award for community entrepreneurship, and the People’s Choice Award for customer loyalty. Greater Victoria has three producers of beeswax wrap; a biodegradable and reusable alternative to plastic wrap. The latter produces at least 2.8 million tons of non-biodegradable waste a year.

Katie Gamble, who founded her business in 2018, could win $8,000, $4,000 or $1,500 if chosen in the top three of the Business Impact category. The People’s Choice category will net one winner $1,500 and community awareness. Nature Bee is the lone business selected as a finalist in both categories.

“A huge momentum builder in our business is how we expanded our community and got more people involved in reducing their plastic waste,” Gamble said.

Aside from building community through active social media and events, Gamble said the success of her business rests on its corporate culture and belief in sustainability. They hire and promote inclusively, including those with disabilities, and provide educational tools to reduce waste beyond plastic wrap.

“If we’re growing as a company, our impact has to grow with that. That’s what we’re really excited for.” Nature Bee’s beeswax products can be bought online at naturebeewraps.ca.

A virtual gala will be held on April 28 to announce Small Business BC’s 2022 winners.

