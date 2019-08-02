Sale of B.C. hydroelectric project boosts Fortis Q2 profit to $720 million

The electric and gas utility company’s revenue was $1.97 billion

Canadian utility company Fortis Inc. says the sale of its share of a B.C. hydroelectric project helped boost its second-quarter profit to $720 million — nearly three times what it had in the same period last year.

However, adjusted earnings and revenue for the Newfoundland-based company were below analysts’ estimates.

The quarter included a $484-million after-tax gain on the sale of a 51 per cent interest in the Waneta Expansion hydroelectric project in British Columbia.

FortisBC eyes expansions after inking deal to send LNG by container to China

Fortis says its net profit attributable to common shareholders including the unusual item amounted to $1.66 per share, up from $240 million or 57 cents per share in last year’s second quarter.

Excluding the Waneta Expansion sale and the impact of natural gas derivatives, Fortis had $235 million of adjusted earnings, or 54 cents per share, down from $251 million or 59 cents per share in last year’s second quarter.

The electric and gas utility company’s revenue was $1.97 billion, mainly from businesses in Canada and the United States, up from $1.95 billion a year ago.

Analysts had estimated $2.06 billion of revenue and 57 cents per share of adjusted earnings, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The Canadian Press

