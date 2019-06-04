Save-On-Foods presented $2.1 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital at the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon. The grand total represents another year of successful fundraising through store-led initiatives such as barbecues, hot dog sales and pie throwing, as well as corporate initiatives such as the Round Up for Kids campaign and the Save-On-Food Charity Golf Tournament — which raised $613,831 in one day. (Provided by Save-On-Foods)

Save-On-Foods donates $2 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital

At the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon

Save-On-Foods, on behalf of its customers, team members and suppliers, presented $2.1 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital at the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon.

READ ALSO: Negotiations fail for Crystal Pool at Save-On-Foods site

The grand total represents another year of successful fundraising through store-led initiatives such as barbecues, hot dog sales and pie throwing, as well as corporate initiatives such as the Round Up for Kids campaign and the Save-On-Food Charity Golf Tournament — which raised $613,831 in one day.

Save-On-Foods has supported B.C. Children’s Hospital for more than 30 years and has donated more than $30 million throughout the years.

READ ALSO: Local Save-On-Foods outlet plant seed for local foodbank

“Every year I am inspired by the outstanding support Save-On-Foods team members, customers, suppliers and business partners show for BC Children’s Hospital,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “I am so grateful for the heart our people put into fundraising and am so proud to present this cheque on behalf of all of them.”


Most Read