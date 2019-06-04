Save-On-Foods donates $2 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital

Save-On-Foods presented $2.1 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital at the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon. The grand total represents another year of successful fundraising through store-led initiatives such as barbecues, hot dog sales and pie throwing, as well as corporate initiatives such as the Round Up for Kids campaign and the Save-On-Food Charity Golf Tournament — which raised $613,831 in one day. (Provided by Save-On-Foods)

Save-On-Foods, on behalf of its customers, team members and suppliers, presented $2.1 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital at the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon.

The grand total represents another year of successful fundraising through store-led initiatives such as barbecues, hot dog sales and pie throwing, as well as corporate initiatives such as the Round Up for Kids campaign and the Save-On-Food Charity Golf Tournament — which raised $613,831 in one day.

Save-On-Foods has supported B.C. Children’s Hospital for more than 30 years and has donated more than $30 million throughout the years.

“Every year I am inspired by the outstanding support Save-On-Foods team members, customers, suppliers and business partners show for BC Children’s Hospital,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “I am so grateful for the heart our people put into fundraising and am so proud to present this cheque on behalf of all of them.”