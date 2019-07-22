Here is the photo of the $12,710 cheque for the Mustard Seed at our Pandora location with all the Greater Victoria area managers along with Regional Director, Justin McGregor (far right). Managers are (l-r): Dave Alexander - Sidney, Richard Sproule-Saanich, Jenn McClymont - Asst Mgr Langford, Ross Prendergast - Tillicum, Jeff Macleod - Westside Village, George Clare - University Heights, Roger Junker - Pandora, Lionel Gjerde-Fort and Foul Bay, Justin McGregor - Regional Director for Vancouver Island. (Courtsey Save on Foods)

Save on Foods donations $12,000 to the Mustard Seed thanks to shoppers’ purshases

Managers from across the region come together at new Victoria store

Save on Foods managers from across Greater Victoria celebrated a big donation at the newest store Friday afternoon.

The gathered at the Pandora Avenue site to mark a $12,710 donation, raised through Western Family items purchased where a portion of the proceeds goes to local food banks.

