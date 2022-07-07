Save-On-Foods opened the doors to its newest location in Colwood Thursday. (Black Press Media)

Save-On-Foods opened the doors to its newest location in Colwood Thursday. (Black Press Media)

Save-On-Foods opens new location at Colwood Corners

Latest addition officially opens

The latest addition to Colwood Corners has officially opened.

Save-On-Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new Colwood store Thursday morning. The 39,000-square-foot store, located at 100-1913 Sooke Rd., is the company’s eighth location in Greater Victoria.

“We are thrilled for our store’s grand opening,” said store manager Lionel Gjerde in a statement. “Our team has been working hard to get ready and we cannot wait to welcome this amazing community and our neighbours to their brand new store.”

Grand opening celebrations kicked off July 7 with the first 500 customers of the day receiving a Save-On-Foods gift card. Between July 8 and 10, more than 600 free items will be randomly given away to shoppers. The store will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Construction continues at Colwood Corners with the new TD bank branch also recently opening its doors. Other businesses are also preparing to open at the site include 4 Mile Liquor, Bosley’s and Rise Cannabis.

London Drugs, Coast Captial Savings and First Choice Haircutters have remained open through the work on the site.

ALSO READ: Colwood Corners developers teeing up for 2021 move in for first residents

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwoodsave on foodsWest Shore

Previous story
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar

Just Posted

Social media photos showed this egg delivery truck ablaze on the Malahat Thursday morning. (Patrick Fisher/Twitter)
Truck fire causes morning traffic delays on Malahat

Nick and Anna Starodubtsev with their daughter in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Anna Starodubtsev/contributed to Saanich News)
Ukrainian family fleeing war hopes to revive swimsuit business in Greater Victoria

First Nations artist Richard Hunt began carving at the age of 13 now at 71 he continues to hone his skills as he works on his latest piece the Sun Mask using red cedar to create his one of a kind artwork at his studio in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, June 30, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria artist urges feds to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches

The wood frame of the Esquimalt Town Square during its construction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt councillors look to mandate cleaner heating in new construction