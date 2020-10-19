Find your next home with the Property Dive app: Enter your preferences into the user-friendly platform, then the intuitive app delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone.

Find your next home with the Property Dive app: Enter your preferences into the user-friendly platform, then the intuitive app delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone.

Searching for your next home? This Victoria-focused app makes it easy!

Use the technology you know to find the home you’ll love

A brand new residential rental app puts your next home in the palm of your hand.

Using the technology you’re already familiar with – the ability to swipe right on something, or someone, you’re interested in – Property Dive lets you customize your preferences for the home you’re looking for.

The intuitive app then delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone, explains Jody Epp, VP Operations for app developer Beadle Technologies.

“We’ve all experienced the frustration of wading through various home options, and getting our hopes up when you find one or two you want to view, only find out there’s no on-site laundry, or secure parking. Property Dive eliminates that frustration.”

The Victoria-based development and technology company launched the free app this summer as a way to make it quicker and easier to narrow your home choices – vital in a competitive rental and real estate market.

Initial user reviews have been extremely positive, allowing the app developers to fine-tune its features, Epp says, noting that while Property Dive has been launched in Victoria and Nanaimo with an initial focus on rentals, it will expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

App users will find more than 100,000 current listings, drawn from existing sources such as UsedNanaimo.ca, UsedVictoria.ca, rental.ca and rentboard.ca, as well as from property owners and managers who can submit their available properties.

No surprise, as word of the user-friendly app spreads and improvements continue based on user feedback, Property Dive has seen an 1,000 per cent uptick in user growth, Epp says.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Property Dive app to your Apple or Android smartphone.
  • Set your search parameters for the long-term home rental or real estate purchase you’re looking for, considering your “must haves” and your wants. Criteria can include things like location, the number of rooms, baths, parking, pet policy, on-site laundry and price, for example.
  • Using a smart matching system, Property Dive will generate the best options for you to consider.
  • Explore the listings, browsing photos, pinpointing the home locations on the in-app map, and more, then connect with the property managers to view.

Available for both Apple and Android platforms, find Property Dive online at the App Store and on Google Play.

***

Beadle Technologies is part of the Victoria-based Beadle Group of companies, involved in the Island’s real estate and property development industries for decades.

Greater Victoriarental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Esquimalt welcomes two new art spaces
Next story
Companies have modest hiring plans, low wage growth expectations, Bank of Canada says

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District spent $1.7 million to restore the Todd Creek Trestle. (Sooke News Mirror)
Todd Creek Trestle restoration completed

Restoration work adds 35 to 50 years to life span of the structure

West Shore RCMP officers delivered dumped Amazon packages on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP deliver Amazon packages dumped outside mailbox

Officers take matters into their own hands ‘before mailbox pirates got to it’

Michael Friesen, 38, is a Caucasian man standing 6’1” and weighing approximately 220 pounds. (VicPD handout)
VicPD seeking man believed to be ‘actively evading police detection’

Michael Friesen wanted on an unendorsed warrant for various offences

A power outage is affecting over 1,500 people on the West Shore on the morning of Oct. 19. (BC Hydro)
UPDATED: Power restored to over 1,500 people after early morning West Shore crash causes outage

The power went off at about 1:30 a.m. after a crash on Sooke Road

City of Victoria crews will soon be gathering up fallen leaves in neighbourhoods and city parks. First up on the pickup list are the James Bay, Fairfield, Rockland, Gonzales and South Jubilee neighbourhoods, starting Oct. 19. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria city leaf pickup a sure sign of fall

Residential pickup begins Oct. 19, drop-offs can happen anytime at city yard

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Most Read