Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

First cars to be delivered to customers in North America in spring 2026

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

RELATED: Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026

Electric vehiclestech industryVehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay Marine Group marks 60 years with national corporate culture award

Just Posted

Thierry Fitaire (from left to right), Mayor Barb Desjardins, Nikki Neff of Esquimalt Neighborhood House and Simon Manchip help unpack trucks full of supplies. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt Neighbourhood House refills emergency pantry with help from township

A dark-eyed junco perched on a branch of a budding shrub. A record-setting 1,894 dark-eyed juncos were recorded in this year’s Christmas Bird Count in Sooke. (Alan B. Schroeder – Shutterstock.com)
Christmas Bird Count draws a crowd in Sooke

Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club founder Ted Smith said the club’s Johnson Street store and consumption site remains open despite the building’s owner serving them an eviction notice effective Jan. 2. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Panic buying’ at Victoria cannabis club as it defies eviction

Policing, specifically the cost thereof, is one of the drivers in the Central Saanich’s draft budget for 2023. It plans to increase revenue from property tax by 4.95 per cent. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)
Central Saanich eyes tax hike as policing, labour drive up costs