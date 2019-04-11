Sookarama only weeks away

Randy Welters (left) and Danny Willis check out one of the door prizes for the upcoming Sooke Lions Club trade show, Sookarama. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Sookarama is coming to Sooke and organizer Danny Willis can’t wait for the big day.

The trade show event is an initiative of the Sooke Lions Club and is based on the basic Lions’ belief that a healthy business community makes for a healthy community.

“We’re in the last two-week push now to get everything organized, and we’re looking forward to a great show,” Willis said.

“We’ve got about 60 businesses registered so far, and I expect we’ll have a few more by the time Sookarama rolls around.”

More than 40 volunteers have been busy promoting the show to local businesses and others who would like to gain a foothold in the Sooke market.

RELATED: Sooke trade show targets local business

“We have a good cross section of businesses and some great door prizes,” Willis said.

“Home Hardware has donated a barbecue, we have a Samsung Galaxy tablet from The Source, and Plan Contracting has donated tickets to the Chemainus Theatre Festival, complete with an overnight stay for the event.”

In addition, Willis said, at least 20 of the booths at the show will have their own door prizes.

“We also have the StrEAT food truck in town that features 90-second pizzas, and it will offer free knife sharpening throughout the event,” Willis said.

“I joined up with this project about a month ago and I’ve walked the town to get businesses involved,” said Randy Welters, another of the event organizers.

“A good thing about the event is that with all the new people who have moved to town it gives them a chance to see the breadth of the businesses we have.”

Sookarama will happen at SEAPARC on Saturday, April 27 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Lions club still has spaces available for businesses interested in being part of the show.

For information, email busdir@shaw.ca.



mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter