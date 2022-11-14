Sooke business puts finishing touch on award

A Sooke company has nailed a prestigious award for customer service excellence just two years after launching a business.

Gladiator Drywall was recently named a Better Business Bureau Torch Award winner for 2022 in the finishing services category.

“We were very surprised to win the award,” said Gladiator Drywall co-owner Blue Vasseur. “Looking ahead, it’s definitely something that will help build our business and new relationships.”

“Even getting nominated for an award like that makes you feel like you’re doing things the right way,” said partner and long-time friend Andy Turnbull. “There’s a sense of accomplishment from being recognized for standing out for your work and customer service.”

Vasseur and Turnbull have been friends since Grade 6 and involved in the drywall business for many years.

“Andy and his dad Mike took me in when I was 15,” Vasseur recalled. “Even when I worked in the oil fields for seven years, I always wound up doing drywall with Andy whenever I was in town.”

“My dad trained both of us in drywall, and Blue and I talked on and off about maybe one day starting our own business,” Turnbull said. “We finally got it going two years ago.”

The company does all aspects of drywall throughout the South Island, including residential, commercial, custom finishing, renovations and new construction, including recent renovations to the Sooke Fire Hall.

“We’re looking forward to growing our business in the days ahead,” Turnbull noted.

“Giving back to the community where we can as the business grows is important to both of us,” Vasseur added.

The Better Business Bureau is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Rosiland Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island, noted in a media release.

“BBB would like to congratulate 15 businesses for their exemplary commitment to honest and ethical business practices and customer service excellence,” Scott said, announcing the winners of this year’s Torch awards in 13 categories.

“We are proud to honour two companies that have been accredited with us since our first year of operations, as well as 13 other local businesses that stand out in their industry for their trustworthy character, culture, customer service and community engagement. These businesses and their employees should be proud of their accomplishments.”

The awards were presented at a gala at the Union Club in Victoria on Nov. 4. For a look at all of the winners, visit BBB.org/VITorchAwards.



