The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce has launched a local initiative to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

Sooke Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative to help small business and community

Business group launching BetterBuySooke.ca, a “buy now, redeem later” gift card

The coronavirus pandemic is changing people’s lives day by day, and businesses are feeling the hit.

That’s the message from the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, which is ramping up a campaign to support businesses from East Sooke to Jordan River.

The Chamber of Commerce is launching BetterBuySooke.ca, a “buy now, redeem later” gift card for the many Sooke businesses that have had to close their doors or reduce their services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the free made-in-Sooke solution, businesses can sell online certificates ranging from $5 to $100.

BetterBuySooke.ca, a Sooke Region Chamber initiative in partnership with Webmax.ca, will offer a secure direct-sales transaction between consumers and the many business enterprises in the Greater Sooke Region.

While storefronts may be temporarily closed, Sooke residents are still able to buy cards from Sooke businesses, redeemable when the “new normal” is realized and businesses re-open and resume business.

“When the economy slowed to a near stop in mid-March, many of our local businesses lost all or most of their income,” Karen Mason, president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, said. “This online gift-card approach will allow some form of commerce to take place.”

Businesses in the Greater Sooke Region can sign up for free between now and April 27, with continued free access for the remainder of 2020. Businesses joining after April 27 will be required to pay a nominal fee.

On signing up, Webmax.ca will work with the vendor to design and finalize their BetterBuySooke.ca coupon.

“We are stronger when we work collaboratively and give each other a hand up. Sooke is a unique town, filled with people who care deeply,” Mason said. This crisis has brought about tremendous uncertainty, but it also has highlighted our ability to pull together as a community.

“BetterBuySooke.ca will give some economic stimulation to local businesses, but more importantly, it will show our businesses that they are supported by Sooke residents. Together, we can get through this crisis and embrace whatever the new normal will look like when it gets here.”

To sign up, interested businesses from East Sooke through Sooke to Jordan River and beyond, please go online to BetterBuySooke.ca and complete the application process. Webmax will then be in touch with the vendor to complete the process.

ALSO READ: Sooke chamber turning a corner: president


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

Just Posted

Man arrested for breaking into Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, threatening to burn it down

Man faces charges of break and enter, uttering threats and mischief

PHOTOS: People wearing masks, hearts in windows — Victoria’s streetscape continues to shift

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11

Grass trimmer, gin, planters and more stolen in string of petty thefts in Oak Bay

The Oak Bay Police Department has been busy keeping up with reported incidents

Oak Bay to consider additional road closures for social distancing

Road closures ‘have to be worth it,’ mayor says

Sooke Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative to help small business and community

Business group launching BetterBuySooke.ca, a “buy now, redeem later” gift card

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19,… Continue reading

Drive-through bridal shower a way to improvise during COVID-19

Family and friends share the love socially distanced in an Island town parking lot

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

Most Read