Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Group offers entrepreneurial strategies and support during bi-weekly sessions

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and Sooke Women in Business have announced the launch of a new program tailored to women looking to succeed in business.

The Women’s Mastermind Group (WMMG) will offer entrepreneurial strategies and support during bi-weekly sessions over the course of three months beginning in April.

Facilitated by Kate Langridge of Wild Hawthorn Coaching, the seven sessions are designed to support women in business by providing a framework for brainstorming, problem-solving, and maintaining momentum.

The WMMG is a modified version of the mastermind framework outlined in Britt Santowski’s 2010 book, The Three Strategies of the Unstoppable Women.

“I invite women entrepreneurs in Sooke to join us for this mastermind, and together we’ll move you forward in your goals and support you in levelling up your business,” said Langridge, a Sooke-based life and empowerment coach.

Santowski, executive director of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, has held mastermind groups in Sooke for about 10 years. Those sessions helped to launch and support several business ventures in Sooke.

“Women’s businesses are often conceived and developed in a vacuum, and the mastermind expands their executive team with like-minded entrepreneurs facing similar challenges,” she said.

The first WMMG will accept applications from six to eight women. Registration costs $50 for Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce members and $75 for non-members, and scholarships are available.

The group will meet bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., on April 4 and 18, May 2, 16, and 30, and June 13 and 27. Interested participants can register online at https://tinyurl.com/Sooke-wmmg.


East SookeSookeWest Shore

