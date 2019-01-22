Public shows are a great way to promote goods and services. The Sooke Fine Arts show (seen here) is a long-standing show in Sooke and the Lions club hopes that Sookerama will have similar success. (File photo)

Sooke trade show targets local business

Sookrama planned for April

Sooke businesses will be showcased at the upcoming Sookarama on April 27.

This is the first time the Sooke Lions Club has hosted the event.

“We know that a healthy business community makes for a healthy community as a whole,” organizer Danny Willis said.

“[The Lions club] belief in service is not just to do things to help individuals within a community, but to work to help the whole community. Helping business is a part of that.”

The club began promoting the trade show before Christmas and although Willis said most businesses were occupied with the Christmas season, the club still managed to sell out a quarter of the spots on the trade show floor.

“We presented the opportunity to the business early because we wanted to give them time to contact (manufacturer) reps in time to make sure they could be on hand,” Willis said.

Sookarama is held at SEAPARC and will target Sooke-based businesses, although Willis said they will allow other businesses who wish to enter the local market.

The Lions will also be inviting other service groups to rent space at Sookarama to promote their club activities.

RELATED: Sooke Fine Arts host an annual show

It’s not the Lions’ first initiative to help local business. The club annually publishes a business directory with information on goods and services available in the community.

“Sooke has a healthy, competitive business community, and we want to do what we can to make it even better,” Willis said.

Anyone interested in being part of the show or getting more information on Sookarama can contact the Lions Club at busdir@shaw.ca.


