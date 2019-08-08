Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Square, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Square brings new checkout device to Canada as competition in sector increases

Square’s white plastic device, called the Terminal, replaces the physical keypad design with a glass touch screen

Square Inc. is introducing a new option at Canadian checkout counters, as the Silicon Valley giant looks to shake up the country’s payment space.

The company, which started with a simple smartphone-based credit card scanner used by small businesses, is launching a device in Canada aimed to more directly compete with the ubiquitous grey boxes that scan payment cards at checkouts.

Square’s white plastic device, called the Terminal, replaces the physical keypad design with a glass touch screen that it says allows for more clarity at checkout with a variety of display options such as a full breakdown of the bill.

The company says it also offers transaction rates of 2.65 per cent for credit card payments and 10 cents for every debit payment, without the contracts and sometimes complex pricing offered in a market dominated by Canadian banks.

The rollout of the Terminal, which first launched late last year in the U.S., comes as Ottawa-based online store platform Shopify Inc. pushes more into the realm of bricks and mortar with a suite of hardware checkout options.

Moneris Solutions Corp., Canada’s largest payments card processor, also launched a new suite of devices in April that have 3.5-inch touch colour screens while still keeping a physical keypad.

ALSO READ: Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Victoria grocers join forces to end hunger
Next story
Summer Market heats up Uptown

Just Posted

Cigarette possible cause of fire on Cedar Hill Road

Fire between house and garage left fence charred

Suites at 65-plus development in Vic West soon up for grabs to public

Construction on $88-million Aquara development to start in early 2020

Get your groove on at Broadmead Village

Four Summer Music in Broadmead shows will take place this month

Summer Market heats up Uptown

Vendors will be set up along Uptown Boulevard which will be closed to traffic

Lost pet? Here are the steps to take if your animal is missing

Steps to help you find your missing dog or cat in Greater Victoria

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Vancouver Island man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Most Read