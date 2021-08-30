Staff expect lineups as Victoria music shop closes after four decades

Sales start Sept. 1 for those looking for deals, or to say goodbye

Popular Victoria music shop Lyle’s Place closed the end of August to prepare for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at noon, when everything becomes half off the lowest marked price. The store is closing for good afterward.(Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Lyle’s Place expects a lineup as the iconic music shop sets to close this fall.

Sales start Sept. 1 according to a post on the popular Victoria store’s social media.

The Yates Street shop closed for the final days of August to prepare for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at noon, when everything becomes half off the lowest marked price.

The shop will open Tuesdays through Saturdays the rest of the month from noon to 5 p.m., with a maximum of 20 customers allowed in the store at a time.

Staff expect lineups and will not be answering the phone. According to the post, gift certificates can be used like cash for 50 per cent off while trade credits will be charged full price.

The Sunday afternoon post spurred reminiscence of teen years, paycheques spent on CDs and concert tickets and visits to all three Lyle’s Place locations across Greater Victoria. Posters recalled locations in Langford and James Bay fondly, while some lamented an inability to get to the Victoria locale in time for its expected mid-October closing.

“More than half of my CD collection was purchased at your store back in the ‘90s. I brought my nephew in a few years ago to pick up some vinyl to start his collection. I have nothing but awesome memories of your store and staff. All the best on your next path,” wrote Ryan Wilcox.

