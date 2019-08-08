A rendering of the $88-million Aquara development, set to be built in Victoria West. (Rendering courtesy of Element Lifestyle Retirement)

Suites at 65-plus development in Vic West soon up for grabs to public

Construction on $88-million Aquara development to start in early 2020

Suites at a proposed 65-plus, harbour-side community in the Victoria West neighbourhood will soon be available to the public to buy or rent.

Element Lifestyle Retirement, the company behind the development, dubbed Aquara, announced Wednesday it’s booking appointments for Aug. 17, when suites in the $88-million development will be made available to the public.

The project, with 30,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor terraces, patios and rooftop gardens, will total 153,500 sq. ft. by the time construction is slated for completion in late 2021. The development will also feature 157 suites — 47 homes, 75 rental suites and 35 suites providing licensed care — and will offer independent living, assisted living and licensed care.

Element describes the development as an “aging-in-place” residence.

Aging in place, according to the federal government’s website, refers to having the proper health and social supports to allow one to live in their home or community for as long as they wish.

Construction on the project is set to start in early 2020.

Eighty per cent of the suites are still available, according to Element. Twenty per cent were nabbed up — sold or received rental reservations — at an event last week.

Potential buyers or renters interested in previewing the suites can visit the Aquara Discovery Centre at 110-645 Tyee Rd.

