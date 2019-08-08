Summer Market heats up Uptown

Vendors will be set up along Uptown Boulevard which will be closed to traffic

Uptown Shopping Centre is getting ready to host it’s second annual Summer Market on Aug. 10 and 24. (Uptown/Facebook)

Uptown Shopping Centre is ready to host its second annual Summer Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 24. Through a collaboration with a Sidney-based market, the Crafted Farmhouse Market, the event will see about 80 local artisans and vendors selling everything from home decor to jewelry.

Uptown Boulevard — the parking lot running from Best Buy to Brown’s Socialhouse — will be closed to traffic for the market. Parking will still be available underground off Saanich Road and in the upper level parking lot off Blanshard Street, said Cynthia Frias, the marketing coordinator for Uptown.

The tenants at Uptown haven’t been bothered by the Boulevard being closed for markets, said Frias.

READ ALSO: Next phases of Victoria bike lanes coming up for discussion

READ ALSO: Local summer market round up

“The event brings in a different mix of shoppers,” she pointed out. “Sometimes people who’ve never been to Uptown.”

Vendors have been applying since January, said Frias. The Crafted Farmhouse Market staff reviewed the applications to ensure that each of the vendors fit the style of the event. They have created a curated group of approved vendors whose wares will complement the existing Uptown tenants, Frias explained.

She recommends bringing cash to the Summer Market as some vendors won’t have debit machines, and to be prepared for the weather as the market will take place rain or shine.

The Uptown Summer Market debuted in 2018 and due to the success, Uptown also hosted a Winter Market last year.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.