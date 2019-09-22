Survey says 27% of Victoria employers look to hire this quarter

Another 13 % of employers anticipate cutbacks

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that Victoria employers are looking to hire in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Survey data reveals that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter, while 13 per cent of employers anticipate cutbacks,” stated Richard Plumb of Manpower’s Vancouver office. “The remaining 60 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.”

Unemployment figures were at a record low over the summer, however, some sectors are slowing down their hiring. Surrey is in the top five cities with the strongest job outlook, along with Charlottetown, PEI., Brampton, ON., Kitchener/Cambridge, ON., and Quebec City, QC.

Industries with the highest job outlook include public administration, transportation and public utilities, finance and insurance, mining, and manufacturing durables.

SEE ALSO: 127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Previous story
Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

Just Posted

B.C. Lions hype-man marks 15 years of cheers

Crazy P cheers, chants, bangs his drum and spreads a message of love

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation looks to grow funding for memory garden

Foundation will start new campaign next month as it wraps up recruitment campaign

Survey says 27% of Victoria employers look to hire this quarter

Another 13 % of employers anticipate cutbacks

Saanich middle school students host bake sale for Canadian Red Cross

The seventh-graders raised $150 in two hours

UPDATED: Heavy police presence in Victoria had part of Bay Street blocked off

Bay Street east of Quadra Street was blocked off on Saturday

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Most Read