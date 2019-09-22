Survey says 27% of Victoria employers look to hire this quarter

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that Victoria employers are looking to hire in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Survey data reveals that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter, while 13 per cent of employers anticipate cutbacks,” stated Richard Plumb of Manpower’s Vancouver office. “The remaining 60 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.”

Unemployment figures were at a record low over the summer, however, some sectors are slowing down their hiring. Surrey is in the top five cities with the strongest job outlook, along with Charlottetown, PEI., Brampton, ON., Kitchener/Cambridge, ON., and Quebec City, QC.

Industries with the highest job outlook include public administration, transportation and public utilities, finance and insurance, mining, and manufacturing durables.