Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Tesla’s pickup likely to appeal to drivers who want an electric vehicle that can handle outdoors

Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla will unveil a new electric pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday night.

With the launch, Tesla is edging into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, where buyers tend to have fierce brand loyalty. Tesla’s pickup is more likely to appeal to weekend warriors who want an electric vehicle that can handle some outdoor adventure. But it could end up cutting into Tesla’s electric vehicle sedan sales instead of winning over traditional pickup truck drivers.

Tesla has struggled to meet delivery targets for its sedans, and some fear the new vehicle will shift the company’s attention away from the goal of more consistently meeting its targets.

ALSO READ: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Just Posted

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ in Saanich a missed opportunity, as ‘cyclists run on calories’

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Greater Victoria is an archeology hotspot, but it’s illegal to collect fossils

Coastal archeologist talks mammoths, what to do if you find a fossil in B.C.

Victoria advocate hopes to break down barriers perpetuated by ‘toxic masculinity’

SD61 trustee Ryan Painter launches men’s mental health initiative

Coffee the caffeinated beverage of choice for Canadians

Most Canadians prefer drip coffee over other brews

Three VicPD officers honoured with award of valour from Lieutenant Governor

The officers were among 114 BC law enforcement member recognized for bravery and dedication

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Northern B.C. man awaiting sentence for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Most Read