Third ‘recycle and reuse’ store opens in Saanich

Habitat for Humanity Victoria opens its third ReStore Saturday in Saanich.

A Tillicum location, 50 Burnside Road West, offers another 11,500 square feet of retail space and stock the full range of ReStore products for home builders and bargain hunters alike.

“Many customers and donors from the areas of View Royal, Tillicum, Gorge and Esquimalt will benefit from this additional, larger store location in the region’s core,” said Jim Walker, Habitat Victoria’s Director of Retail Operations. “This store will offer the same merchandise at the same affordable prices as our existing ReStores, with ample parking and easy access.”

RELATED: Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

RELATED: Saanich youth builds homes with words

ReStore Tillicum is already open for donations, accepting new and gently used building supplies and household goods. Regular store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Locations at 849 Orono Avenue (Langford) and 3311 Oak Street (Saanich) have similar hours.

RELATED: North Saanich approves Habitat for Humanity development

Net proceeds from ReStore sales completely fund all of the charity’s administrative and overhead costs, as well as contribute to Habitat’s affordable homeownership program, supporting the building of homes. It’s a win for shoppers, the environment and future Habitat homeowners.

Currently, Habitat is building a home for Sarah and her family in Central Saanich, and recently received zoning approval for 10 homes in North Saanich set to get underway late in 2019.

For more information about Habitat Victoria and its programs, visit www.habitatvictoria.com.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter