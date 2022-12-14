This Esquimalt bistro adds class to fast food

David Holmes/Contributor

The terms “quality” and “fast food” don’t usually occur in the same sentence.

Unless, that is, you’re Esquimalt’s Thrive & Shine Bistro.

“Basically, we saw a need for better-quality food on the go, food that’s ready when you are, like our breakfast wraps which are very popular,” said Maggie Rideout, Thrive & Shine’s owner.

Located at 829 Admirals Rd., the Thrive & Shine Bistro only opened in August 2020, at the peak of the global pandemic.

Rideout is no stranger to the food industry, having worked in it for more than two decades before launching her latest venture.

“We offer better quality at a reasonable price – that’s what we’re all about,” Rideout said.

While limited in-house seating is available (often busy on the weekends) the bulk of Thrive & Shine’s business is in the form of take-out and delivery. Open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thrive and Shine’s name is a play on the phrase “rise and shine” as breakfast and lunch is the outlet’s stock and trade.

“We don’t have a dinner menu that’s for sure,” said Rideout, who previously operated the pioneering restaurant delivery service Dine in Victoria, as well as currently operating a small cafe at the Esquimalt Graving Docks. “We opened primarily to serve people working in the area who wanted to grab something quickly on the way to work or at lunchtime.”

Thrive & Shine’s menu features an assortment of hand-held favourites, from burgers and sandwiches to croissants, bowl meals and an assortment of its signature wraps – for breakfast or lunch.

“We love the Esquimalt community; we’re very community-driven and I love food, love feeding people, so this provides us with the way to give back to our community and to do what I love all at the same time,” she said.

“Don’t forget about our coffee either. We bring in from a company in Vancouver. It’s delicious with just a hint of chocolate. I’m something of a coffee snob so my day isn’t complete without it, and a lot of our customers agree with me.”

