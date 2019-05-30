Thrifty Foods celebrates B.C., seafood this weekend in Langford

The Reach for BC Celebration is June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Market store

The first 250 people in line were treated with bites of bagels, $10 gift cards and a swag bag as Thrifty Foods opened in Langford earlier this spring. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

Guest chefs are among those helping Thrifty Foods celebrate its Reach for BC Celebration at the new Belmont Market location this weekend.

BC Seafood Festival organizers will be at the event with guest chefs from the upcoming 13th annual BC Seafood Festival. The chefs are excited to participate with Thrifty Foods and will showcase a variety of delicious B.C. produced tastings, including seafood, for the public to enjoy during the day of festivities.

Guest chefs from the BC Seafood Festival participating in the day’s activities and tastings include executive chef Chris Andraza, Fanny Bay Oysters Restaurant, Vancouver; chef Sunshine Layton, North Vancouver Island Chefs Association, Comox Valley; and chef Don Genova, The London Chef, Victoria.

This event is being held in honour of the newest Thrifty Foods location in Langford and for the Reach for BC Celebration in partnership with Buy BC.

The Reach for BC Celebration is Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thrifty Foods, Belmont Market, 3011 Merchant Way.



