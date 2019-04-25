Thrifty Foods throws open its doors in the new Belmont Market

Thrifty Foods in the Belmont Market celebrates its grand opening May 2.
The development at the former Belmont school site includes the grocer that opens its doors at 3011 Merchant Way, in Langford. The event includes special guests, in-store demos, product sampling and grand opening specials.
The grand opening is set for Thursday, May 2 at 8:45 a.m.
The first 250 customers that visit the new Thrifty Foods Belmont Market will receive a $10 Smile card, and the grand opening celebrations will continue with complimentary cake and coffee, and in-store product demos throughout the weekend.
