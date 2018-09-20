Goodbye Greyhound, Aloha Box by Bus. (Tofino Bus Photo)

Tofino Bus launches shipping service to replace Greyhound across Vancouver Island

Affordable, same day and next day freight options are available as Greyhoubd Package Express ends

Box by Bus, a new division of Tofino Bus Services, is ready to meet the shipping needs of all Vancouver Island businesses, replacing Greyhound’s postal services.

At the end of October, Greyhound Package Express will no longer service Western Canada. But Tofino Bus, a long-term interline partner of Greyhound, has made steps to ensure Vancouver Island’s freight demands are still taken care of.

“There are challenges for businesses shipping to and from the Island. Taking over what Greyhound was leaving behind will make sure there are no gaps in service and that businesses on the Island still have an affordable option to get freight on and off the island,” said Tofino Bus communications manager Darcy Lefebvre.

“Because we can combined passenger service with our freight service we are able to offer guaranteed best rate from Depot to Depot anywhere on the island.”

Tofino Bus has 14 bus depots and freight stations on Vancouver Island. Major routes are serviced up to four times a day.

“We are able to offer very quick same-day service anywhere on the Island because we have as many as four buses running a day on all our major routes and at least one bus running to every point of the Island daily,” said Lefebvre.

Anyone interested in learning more about the new Box By Bus freight service can visit boxbybus.com or call 250-816-7768.

