Toilet paper, hand sanitizer drop from top 100 most searched items: Used.ca

Firewood has become the second-most searched term on Used.ca in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nintendo Switch taking the top spot. (Used.ca)

Only weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, search term trends on Used.ca show toilet paper and hand sanitizer dropping in popularity.

The online classifieds business has been monitoring search terms over the last few weeks to see how user behaviour changed in the wake of social distancing orders.

Searches for toilet paper and hand sanitizer were in the top five for two weeks in late March but slid out of the top 100 entirely, according to Used. While firewood previously held the top spot, searches for Nintendo Switch have recently surged to the top, with 50 per cent more searches than wood.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: New directory connects Victorians with open businesses

Some bargain hunters are still adjusting their homes to the social distancing reality, with home office and and home gym equipment coming in third and fourth respectively. Searches for kayaks, canoes, surfboards and boats came in fifth this week, and trampolines moved up into the top 10.

Sewing machines cracked the top 100, as well as hot tubs, bicycles and skate boards.

Used says for the first time ever, yeast and sourdough starter have been searched on the website, although neither has yet made the top 100.

Used says chickens, however, still made the list.

READ MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus