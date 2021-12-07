Two Victoria restaurants make reservation platform’s top 100 list

Ferris’ on Yates Street and Cook Street eatery Bear & Joey are two of OpenTable’s top 100 Canadian restaurants, as rated by diners. (Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood & Oyster Bar/Facebook)

If you’ve been searching for some of the region’s top dining spots, you’re in luck – two Victoria restaurants have been recognized for high customer ratings online.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation platform, has revealed its list of the year’s top 100 restaurants, based on diner reviews from across the country. Victoria restaurants Bear & Joey and Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood and Oyster Bar made the list alongside 34 other B.C. businesses.

The final rankings, announced in a media release Dec. 7, were calculated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. Canadian restaurants with high enough overall ratings qualified and were sorted according to diner ratings, “user klout,” total number of reviews and overall regional ratings, the release stated.

Bear & Joey serves coffee, drinks and brunch at its Cook and Fort street location. On OpenTable, the cafe’s rating is 4.6 out of five stars with a total of 235 reviews posted.

Located at the foot of Yates Street downtown, Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood and Oyster Bar is well-known for its up-scale menu and locally-sourced ingredients. Also rated at 4.6 out of five based on 610 reviews, the restaurant is another of OpenTable’s top-ranked venues.

A full list of the platform’s top 100 eateries in Canada can be found at opentable.ca/lists/best-restaurants-in-canada-2021.

