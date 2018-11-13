(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

University of Victoria to get a Starbucks in fall 2019

Finerty Express at the UVic Bookstore to change licence

The University of Victoria plans to open and operate a licensed Starbucks in fall 2019 within the UVic Bookstore in the location occupied by Finnerty Express.

Surveys with students, staff and faculty identified Starbucks as a desired brand that they are seeking to experience on campus. Starbucks will bring more food and drink variety, a full offering of Fairtrade certified coffees and teas and their mobile technology to UVic’s customer base.

“The new licensed store has the brand power to support and contribute to a more vibrant campus environment through extended hours on nights and weekends,” says Jim Forbes, director of campus services in a news release.

Current staff will transition to Starbucks.


