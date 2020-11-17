Used Victoria launches new section for handmade goods

The company hopes to encourage more local shopping this holiday season

Used.ca launched its new Handmade Market section on Nov. 12 in hopes of supporting more local people and businesses through the holiday season. (Black Press Media news staff)

From growing a garden to baking bread to crafting, 2020 has been the year for home hobbyists and Used.ca is looking to give them a platform.

The free classified website – known locally as Used Victoria – launched its new Handmade Market section on Nov. 12 to encourage people to go homemade this holiday season.

“We heard from our craft fair partners that this would be a tough holiday season for local crafters, bakers and jewelry designers – many of whom rely on the holiday season for the majority of their annual sales,” says Nicki Reich, publisher and director of marketing at Used.ca. “We wanted to provide a place for them to showcase their talent and products where locals are already online and ready to buy.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Victoria handmade page had more than 200 posts, including horse gift bags, boho wall hangings, bird houses, soy candles and abstract paintings.

“With everything in the world being so uncertain, it’s comforting to know that we live in a supportive community that truly cares about the real humans making real items,” said Katrina Dwulit, Esquimalt Farmers Market manager.

Reich said they are hopeful the new section will encourage more people to support local people and businesses who have been suffering under COVID-19.

“Shopping local has increased importance this year when so many businesses are feeling the pinch. We have already seen some beautiful items posted from pet treats to macrame wall hangings to pottery, and we want locals to purchase these unique handmade treasures right here in our community.”

The new section can be found at UsedVictoria.ca.

