Vancouver beer company taking over downtown Victoria space

Superflux {Cabana} looks to open on Broughton Street this fall, job postings going live soon

Work is being done on a former restaurant space at 804 Broughton St., the future location of Superflux {Cabana}. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Superflux Beer Company is promising residents of Victoria a trip – even if it’s only a couple of blocks from home.

The East Vancouver-based brewery is renovating a vacated restaurant space at 804 Broughton St. in advance of its anticipated fall opening of Superflux {Cabana}. The venue will seat up to 115 guests and is self-described as a “Las Vegas Pool Bar Trip with Hunter S. Thompson.”

{Cabana} is being developed by Superflux founders Adam Henderson and Matt Kohlen, who opened their brewery in the heart of “Yeast Van” in 2020. The space is being redesigned in partnership with Studio Roslyn, who also created updated spaces for Superbaba and the Parsonage Cafe in Victoria.

“Superflux {Cabana}’s design ethos embodies the nostalgia of escapism,” said Studio Roslyn designer Kate Snyder. “Slightly hedonistic, our goal with the interior design direction was to rouse that oh-so-magical vacation mode feeling.”

The beer company will begin recruiting their first lineup of hospitality staff soon, including bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, managers and support staff. Although official postings have yet to be made, Superflux said interested applicants can forward resumes for advance review to jobs@superfluxbeer.com.

