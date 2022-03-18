The Old House Hotel & Spa’s general manager David Rooper received the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Hotelier of the Year Award recently. Photo submitted

The Old House Hotel & Spa’s general manager David Rooper received the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Hotelier of the Year Award recently. Photo submitted

Vancouver Islander named B.C. Hotelier of the Year

Old House general manager David Rooper honoured with 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Award

The Old House Hotel & Spa’s general manager David Rooper was presented with the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Hotelier of the Year Award at its conference gala event in Richmond in March.

The Hotelier of the Year is one of several awards created by the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) and BC Hotel Association (BCHA) that recognize and celebrate excellence, leadership and innovation within B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry, showcasing the province’s most exceptional leaders and positive change-makers.

“I am humbled and honoured by this award,” said Rooper. “To share an evening of celebration with my peers in the hospitality and tourism industry — separated for so long — was just incredible. This award is really shared with the beautiful Comox Valley’s businesses and invincible community as well as my incredible Old House Hotel & Spa team.”

Accompanied by members of his leadership team, Rooper accepted his award while acknowledging the unceded territory of the K’ómoks First Nation on which the Old House House resides; the unprecedented personal and professional losses his colleagues have experienced during the pandemic; the seamless partnership with Locals Restaurant and the commitment of his team.

He stated that numerous nominations from all sectors of the Comox Valley business community as well as the Old House Hotel & Spa’s ability to generate revenue, guest satisfaction and safety records during the most daunting time in global history contributed to this achievement.

“After traveling in this industry all my life, the Old House Hotel & Spa team, while smaller in respect to other properties in which I’ve worked, is bigger in heart and excellence than any. I am so lucky to be able to work with them and enjoy one of the most wonderful places on our planet,” added Rooper.


