Vendor applications now open for Langford Station

Mayor Stew Young presented a plan in May for Station Avenue in Langford’s downtown core. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Vendor applications are now open for Langford Station, a to-be-built corridor along Station Avenue beside the E&N Trail, that will house six artist studios, six business incubator spaces and six designated spaces for food trucks.

The park-like development also has plans for a dog park and an official parking lot.

It will make a publicly usable space out of the gravel patch currently being used as a parking lot for businesses and homes across the street, as well as an ad hoc park and ride for transit users of the bus station at Peatt Road and Station Avenue.

The City of Langford announced the project in May in partnership with the Island Corridor Foundation, which owns the land. A $1-million budget from the Gas Tax fund has been allocated.

The six artist studios, intended as a space to create art and sell goods, are available for $150 per month plus electricity. Six business incubator spaces are being rented for $550 plus electricity, with a requirement that the business contributes to the “interactive and consumer experiences.”

RELATED: Langford’s Station Avenue corridor getting its park

RELATED: Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

When the project was announced, Mayor Stew Young said the incubators are intended as a chance for businesses to test their concept without committing to a commercial lease.

Six food truck stalls will be rented for between $45 and $95 per day. The artist studios and businesses have to be open at least five hours a day on Thursdays through Sundays.

Council approved a temporary use permit for the land on Aug. 16, and issued a call for vendors the next day.

Construction is expected to begin shortly.

Several letters were submitted to council before the temporary use permit was issued, mostly with concerns about parking. People asked whether more parking would be allocated, and some said there is already a shortage of parking for locals.

To apply for an artist studio, business incubator or food truck stall visit langford.ca/thelangfordstation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtsBusinessLangfordWest Shore