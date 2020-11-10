Victoria airport earns accreditation from program assessing health measures

Victoria International Airport (YYJ) along with other Canada airports has received accreditation from a program assessing health measures. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria International Airport (YYJ) along with other Canada airports has received accreditation from a program assessing health measures.

Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria Airport Authority, said the recognition from the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme speaks to commitment of the airport in prioritizing health and safety measures against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program assesses airports by whether their health measures align with best industry practices and accord with recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Council (ICAO) Aviation Restart Task Force.

RELATED: New flight into Victoria from Vancouver had COVID-case, warns BCCDC

RELATED: COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria flight

The airport authority launched its TravelSafe YYJ on July 1. Measures include requesting the wearing of face coverings at all times in all areas of the air terminal building; Plexiglas barriers at all airline check-in and departure gate counters, security checkpoint, car rentals and retail and food and beverage service counters; and limiting entry to the airport to only travellers with valid tickets and airport employees with exceptions for those accompanying someone who needs extra assistance.

Other measures include dedicated one-way entry and exit to and from the building, 60 sanitization stations and increased cleaning at all high-touch areas.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

CoronavirusVictoria International Airport