The Victoria International Airport has been named the most efficient airport in North America in the under 5 million passengers category. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria International Airport has been named the most efficient airport in North America in the under 5 million passengers category. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria airport named most efficient of its size in North America

The recognition comes from the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report

Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has been named North America’s most efficient airport in the under 5 million passengers category in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.

This is the fourth time in the past 10 years that YYJ has received this award with previous recognition in 2014, 2016, and 2020, according to a news release.

The Air Transport Research Society (ATRS), a worldwide research network headquartered at the University of British Columbia, issues the report to provide a comparison of global airport performance and focuses on productivity, operating and management efficiency, unit cost competitiveness, and comparison of airport charges.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the most efficient airport in North America under 5 million passengers. Efficiency is our mantra and we have always been very proud of our ability to remain highly efficient by keeping costs low for our airlines and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic created operating challenges, we remain an airport with some of the lowest aviation rates and fees in Canada. It has never been a more important time for us to continue this successful formula and do everything we can to support our airlines and exceed the level of service our customers expect.”

The 2022 report includes 204 airports and 25 airport groups of various sizes and ownership in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

READ MORE: Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich PeninsulaVictoria International Airport

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

East Sooke and Metchosin fire departments are on the scene of a fire at O’Brien Point. (File - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Crews responding to fire in East Sooke

Pierre Poilievre, who is leading the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, filled the main hall at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Sunday afternoon with an estimated 1,200 poeple in the crowd. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tory leadership hopeful promises more economic growth, housing during stop in Sidney

Recycled textiles that go into the production of Anian’s clothes. (Courtesy of Anian)
Victoria company goes circular with recycled, long-lasting clothing line

The Victoria International Airport has been named the most efficient airport in North America in the under 5 million passengers category. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria airport named most efficient of its size in North America

Pop-up banner image