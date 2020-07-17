Victoria carriage operator trots horse-drawn trolley tours into Brentwood Bay

By-donation, socially distanced rides offered as a thank you to community

Want to help out horses and enjoy a leisurely and safe trolley ride around Brentwood?

As a thank you to the community for supporting them during the COVID-19 shutdown, Victoria Carriage Tours is offering 25-minute trolley tours by donation on Sundays through Aug. 2. The tours leave from Brentwood Bay Community School every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m., with the last tour at 2 p.m.

The company, which stables its horses in Central Saanich, has received “a ton of cards and letters wishing us and the horses a speedy return to business as usual,” said company owner Katarina Sjoblom. “For this we are so grateful; it has warmed our hearts.”

Passengers will be distanced appropriately based on provincial COVID-19 protocols, and are asked to wear a face mask when on the trolley. They’ll hear the driver offer commentary about the history of the area and get a chance to experience up close the relationship between the horses and the operator.

For more information on the tours, visit victoriacarriage.com.

Both tour companies, Victoria Carriage Tours and Tally Ho Carriage Tours, are back operating personal carriage and trolley tours daily from their regular posts on Menzies Street at Belleville Street in Victoria. COVID-19 protocols have prompted such changes as Plexiglas between the driver and passengers, a public address system to prevent drivers from turning around to chat with clients, and the sterilization of carriages between rides.

