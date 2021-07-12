Design District Access on Pembroke and Government streets has been purchased by commercial designer Ann Squires Ferguson. (Google Maps)

Victoria commercial designer acquires fellow local firm, downtown showroom

Western Interior Design to ramp up its residential offerings

Victoria’s Western Interior Design has added residential to their team’s commercial offerings, with the purchase of local firm Design District Access.

Western CEO Ann Squires Ferguson purchased the residential design firm at Government and Pembroke streets with the goal to be “to be the beating heart of interior design on the Island,” she said in a release. “This showroom offers something for everyone with a dream or idea for their own space.”

Since its opening in 2010 by Donna Morrison and Danisha Drury (now retired and privately practising, respectively), the Design District Access showroom was “Victoria’s centralized supplier of leading brands in wall coverings and textiles, as well as window coverings, hardwood, tile, carpet, furniture, lighting and hardware.”

Squires Ferguson plans to feature hand-crafted products from local artisans in a new “Island Local” showroom division after dropping the word Access from the store’s name.

“There are few things more daunting than a home improvement project when you are out of your depth or just need a second opinion,” she said.

