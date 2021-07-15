Victoria company hopes to create paradise out of James Bay parking lot

Mike Geric Construction eyes mixed-use project for one of last undeveloped sites in neighbourhood

A high-profile property currently home to a parking lot in James Bay just off Victoria harbour has been purchased for potential use for a mixed-use development. (Courtesy of Mike Geric Construction)

A parking lot in the northwest corner of James Bay is on the path to being developed.

On Tuesday, Mike Geric Construction announced it has purchased a 36,000 square-foot property bordered by Montreal, Quebec and Kingston streets, with plans to turn it into a mixed-use development. The finished product could include housing, commercial space or community amenities, but the construction group hasn’t specified its plan yet.

The site sits just off the Victoria harbour near Laurel Point and is surrounded by homes, hotels and condominium buildings.

Company president Edward Geric said they’ve already begun conversations with neighbours and the James Bay community and hope to create a shared vision for a forward-thinking development proposal.

READ ALSO: Ground breaks on mass timber condo buildings in Victoria

“This site is adjacent to a mature residential neighbourhood as well as one of the city’s most popular tourism districts, all within walking distance to downtown, James Bay Village, Fisherman’s Wharf and Beacon Hill Park,” Geric said in a release. “It’s an idyllic piece of property and we’re very grateful to have the opportunity to bring forward a plan to create something special here.”

Mike Geric Construction is a Victoria-born business whose current projects include a mass timber condo development across from Mayfair Shopping Centre, and a proposed waterfront condo building on Fifth Street in Sidney.

More information about the company can be found at gericconstruction.com.

READ ALSO: Stop signs are for cyclists too, say Oak Bay police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentInner HarbourVictoria