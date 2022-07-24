Poster (Contributed).

Poster (Contributed).

Victoria company looks to unlock power of Canadian chickpeas for new plant-based products

A plant-based product company in Victoria is looking to strengthen Canada’s leadership in plant-based foods with the power of chickpeas.

Humble and Frank Foods has partnered with InnovoPro and The Star Group to research and test chickpea ingredients and proteins in a variety of consumer-ready plant-based food products.

Not-for-profit Protein Industries Canada has invested $2.8 million in the project.

Canada is a leading grower and one of the largest exporters of chickpea, but chickpea protein is a new ingredient that has not yet reached its full potential in Canadian food products, a joint news release said.

The three companies said that they hope to create protein-packed salad dressings, sauces, breading, frozen desserts and other protein alternatives made from homegrown chickpeas.

As demand and interest in plant-based alternatives continues to grow, Protein Industries Canada and industry partners have invested more than $480 million into growing Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector. The group’s goal is to grow Canada’s plant-based food sector to $25 billion a year by 2035, supported by 17,000 jobs.

“Our consortium team is dreaming big, and we are packing plant-based, Canadian chickpea protein into your favourite foods for a delicious and sustainable taste – season, sprinkle, marinate and sauce it up,” said Humble and Frank Foods president Megan Du Preez.

Oak Bay dancer Julian Stark is headed for a prestigious dance school in London. (Courtesy Rhonda Stark)
Chickpeas (pixabay photo).
At the time of this photo in the late 1920s, the Vancouver Island Power Company had just finished rebuilding the flume that carried water from Diversion Dam. (Courtesy Sooke Region Museum)
Seattle Mariners field co-ordinator and former Saanich resident Carson Vitale, right, shares a laugh with the team’s rookie star Julio Rodriguez at T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners)
