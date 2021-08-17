Victoria dental clinic offers recycling to keep toothbrushes out of landfill

Toothbrushes, toothpaste containers and dental floss need not go to the landfill. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Residents can recycle old toothbrushes with ease thanks to a Victoria dental clinic.

Viva Dental provides a drop-off spot for oral care products to be recycled through a partnership between TerraCycle and P&G, the company that makes Crest and Oral B.

Craig Siemens, dentist and owner of Vivia, said toothbrushes are made up of multiple different materials that don’t break down in landfills.

“In building our new dental clinic, we have taken on a number of initiatives to try to lessen our impact on the environment,” he said.

All non-electric toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and caps, and floss containers can be recycled to ultimately become new items such as outdoor furniture, decking, and storage containers.

Products can be dropped off at 1105 Fort St. during office hours. Visit terracycle.com to learn more about the program.

