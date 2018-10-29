The Courtney Room, in The Magnolia Hotel and Spa, was named one of Canada’s best new restaurants by enRoute, the Air Canada in flight travel magazine. (The Courtney Room/Facebook)

Victoria eatery named one of Canada’s best new restaurants

Magnolia Hotel’s Courtney Room named in country’s top 10 best new spots by Air Canada magazine, enRoute

The Courtney Room is the kind of place where you can enjoy a casual brunch, a cocktail-inspired happy hour or a fine dining experience – and for that the six-month-old establishment was named one of Canada’s 10 best new restaurants by enRoute, the in flight travel magazine from Air Canada.

Nestled inside The Magnolia Hotel and Spa, The Courtney Room only just opened in April, but word is catching on fast.

RELATED: Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Fresh off the plane from Toronto where she accepted the award on the restaurant’s behalf, assistant food and beverage manager Anna Romeyn said the honour was something the opening team had set their sights on.

“We’re so happy to be chosen, just being such a new restaurant on Vancouver Island,” says Romeyn, who is also a sommelier and the restaurant’s wine director.

Chef Sam Harris comes to The Courtney Room from Agrius Restaurant, also named one of the country’s best by enRoute, and with him is chef de cuisine, Chris Klassen.

The pair’s vision was to make food that was “ingredient-driven” sourcing local when possible and partnering with local farms, breweries, vineyards and suppliers.

“It’s the responsible thing to do,” Romeyn says. “We work with a lot of foragers on the mainland and the Island but are inspired by classic French cuisine. We’re so blessed with what we have at our fingertips here.”

While business has been booming “mostly by word of mouth,” Romeyn says the team is excited to see who this most recent news brings through the door; the operation marks the first time The Magnolia has run it’s own in-house eatery.

“We are a hotel restaurant so I think with that comes some predetermined idea that it’s a corporate set up but we’re locally owned,” Romeyn says, adding it’s a local clientele The Courtney Room is after as well as visitors to Victoria.

“We’re so excited.”

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

Just Posted

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 140 crashes on Vancouver Island, resulting in 27 injuries

Victoria eatery named one of Canada’s best new restaurants

Magnolia Hotel’s Courtney Room named in country’s top 10 best new spots by Air Canada magazine, enRoute

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Uvic PhD candidate leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting

Eleven people were killed Saturday morning after a gunman stormed a synagogue

Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read