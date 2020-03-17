A fertility clinic in Victoria is sending would-be parents to Vancouver for treatment. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Fertility Clinic sends patients to Vancouver for in-vitro treatment

Certain procedures will now not happen locally, adding further expenses to fertility treatment

A Victoria fertility clinic has moved its in-vitro services to the mainland, meaning would-be parents will now have an additional expense when trying to conceive.

The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine’s (PCRM) Victoria Fertility Clinic at 207-4400 Chatterton Way said in an online statement that it is “expanding its capacity by hiring additional doctors to expedite access to care for patients and our long waitlist.”

ALSO READ: Ottawa fertility doctor who used wrong sperm back before medical regulator

To manage these shifts, the clinic will be “temporarily moving egg retrieval and embryo transfer procedures to our central Burnaby location.”

This will not affect patents who are currently in treatment, and frozen embryo transfer will continue in Victoria. However, people planning to do their in-vitro fertilization treatment – both injections and procedures– in late April and beyond will need to travel to Burnaby.

ALSO READ: Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot

“PCRM VFC will continue to provide all other fertility services without interruption, including monitoring of fertility treatments and pregnancy, and intrauterine insemination. Importantly VFC is hiring more fertility specialists to deal with our historically long waitlists for consultation, as well as expediting services through our other PCRM facilities.”

Black Press Media reached out for comment on the decision, but did not receive a response.

