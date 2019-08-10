Canoe Brewpub is called the next generation of Victoria’s craft beer according to a new list of best beer cities. (Canoe Brewpub)

Victoria finishes seventh on list of best beer cities

City comes after Portland, Rome, Berlin and Shanghai

Victoria has one more claim to fame to add to the list along with the likes of horse-drawn carriage tours or grand hotels — beer.

CNN has named Victoria seventh on their list of the 15 best beer cities around the world; coming after Portland — taking the top spot — Shanghai, Berlin and Rome.

READ ALSO: Views, brews and food on Gulf Islands craft beer cruise

According to the list, the “beer revolution” came early to the Island, with Victoria’s first brewpub opening in 1984 and the number of breweries or beer-focused outlets continuing to grow since then.

The list, posted on Friday, names Swans Brewery as one of the pioneers of B.C.’s craft beer scene, along with Canoe Brewpub.

READ ALSO: New brewery and taproom coming to downtown Victoria

Hoyne, the love child of the former brew-master at Swans and co-founder of Canoe, is called the next generation of Victoria’s craft beer, and Driftwood Beer is mentioned for their “inventive beers” such as Raised by Wolves IPA which makes use of juicy Ekuanot hops and wild yeast.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sesame sauce from popular Victoria Japanese restaurant now for sale

Just Posted

Teenage girl’s sudden death in Langford prompts B.C. Coroners Service, West Shore RCMP investigation

West Shore RCMP received a report of a deceased teenage girl found in a Langford residence on Aug. 8

PHOTOS: The Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off with eye-dotting ceremony

The 25th annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival is running from Aug. 9-11

Woman in coma since Saanich hit-and-run flown to Calgary

University of Victoria student receiving care at Foothills hospital, according to GoFundMe update

Sesame sauce from popular Victoria Japanese restaurant now for sale

Announcement met with viral response from fans on Facebook

Victoria Canucks game a sell-out, fans warned about fake tickets

Any tickets seen on sale might be fake as all official ones are sold

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

Port Alberni RCMP searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation

Colin Robert Hall has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

COLUMN: Graffiti is more than just a nuisance

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association Graffiti, or tagging as it is… Continue reading

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read