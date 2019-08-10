Victoria finishes seventh on list of best beer cities

Canoe Brewpub is called the next generation of Victoria’s craft beer according to a new list of best beer cities. (Canoe Brewpub)

Victoria has one more claim to fame to add to the list along with the likes of horse-drawn carriage tours or grand hotels — beer.

CNN has named Victoria seventh on their list of the 15 best beer cities around the world; coming after Portland — taking the top spot — Shanghai, Berlin and Rome.

READ ALSO: Views, brews and food on Gulf Islands craft beer cruise

According to the list, the “beer revolution” came early to the Island, with Victoria’s first brewpub opening in 1984 and the number of breweries or beer-focused outlets continuing to grow since then.

The list, posted on Friday, names Swans Brewery as one of the pioneers of B.C.’s craft beer scene, along with Canoe Brewpub.

READ ALSO: New brewery and taproom coming to downtown Victoria

Hoyne, the love child of the former brew-master at Swans and co-founder of Canoe, is called the next generation of Victoria’s craft beer, and Driftwood Beer is mentioned for their “inventive beers” such as Raised by Wolves IPA which makes use of juicy Ekuanot hops and wild yeast.