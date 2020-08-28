Victoria-based mask-making business, The Kindness Project, has outgrown the founder’s home office and is moving into a new workshop on Hillside Avenue. (The Kindness Factory website)

Victoria mask business outgrows home office, expands into new workshop

The Kindness Factory started in founder’s home, thrives amid pandemic

A budding Victoria-based mask-making business is moving into a workshop on Hillside Avenue after outgrowing the founder’s home office.

Karmen McNamara began sewing and selling non-medical masks out of her home five months ago after being laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. She initially worked 16 hours days to grow her business – The Kindness Factory. Since then, the company has expanded; the team now has 17 people.

The company is opening a new headquarters at the Collaboration Hub – 1038 Hillside Ave. – near Quadra Village. The new 800-square-foot location will provide space for distribution staff to work while practicing social distancing. All sewers will continue working from home.

Shannon Graham, chief financial officer, said staff are grateful for the community’s support and are “incredibly proud to be able to support ourselves through our own hard work.”

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, The Kindness Factory won’t be hosting a grand opening event but is looking forward to welcoming customers for free, contactless pickups starting Sept. 2.

The Kindness Factory donates masks to volunteers at the Red Cedar Café, which provides hot meals to hungry people in Victoria.

Masks come in a wide variety of prints and styles starting at $10.

