Victoria Moxies server can’t hide her smile, earns provincial kudos for pandemic work

Mieran Loira, who works at Moxie’s restaurant on Yates Street, was named a winner in the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association’s #StandUpForService campaign. (Courtesy Town Hall Brands)

A Victoria restaurant worker’s personality and charisma earned her the spotlight for bringing light to diners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even behind her mask, Mieren Loria is always smiling, according to the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, which recognized the Moxies Victoria staff member in its Stand up for Service campaign.

Her outgoing personality and charisma allows every Moxie’s visitor to feel welcome and at home. Throughout her serving shifts, she radiates a positive energy that keeps customers coming back again and again, the association stated in a release.

READ ALSO: B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

Diners were asked to share stories of workers going above and beyond while following COVID-19 best practices. During the 12-week campaign, to celebrate those who make dining during a pandemic something special, more than 250 stories were shared about servers, cooks, dishwashers and owners.

The other three recognized are Carina Stokes from the Small Axe Roadhouse in Enderby; Clint Goldsmith, Water St. Café in Vancouver; and Cliodhna Minihane of Earls Kitchen & Bar in Whistler.

READ ALSO: Every Victoria-owned tree and its condition can be found online

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Coronavirusrestaurant