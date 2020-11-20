Victoria simplifies business licences with online option

Businesses needing more detailed reviews must still apply at city hall

Business just got easier in Victoria – owners can apply, pay and print out a business licence all without visiting city hall.

“City staff were already working towards streamlining the way we do business at the City of Victoria and this was prioritized during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “It’s also great timing and we’re proud to be able to launch this new online option during Small Business Month.”

Celebrated each October, Small Business Month in B.C. recognizes the contributions entrepreneurs and small business owners make towards the economy and local communities.

Victoria business owners can now submit the required documents online, pay the invoice and print off a licence with the new online service. Some categories of business licences – such as taxis, restaurants and short-term rentals – require in-depth application documentation and more detailed staff review and are not yet available for online application.

For more information visit victoria.ca/businesslicences.

City of Victoria