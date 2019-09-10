Victoria woman Ashley Deiter hopes to open the Mask and Mantle Cat Cafe in Victoria. (Screenshot/Kickstarter)

Victoria woman hopes to open city’s first cat cafe

Ashley Deiter wants to open the Mask and Mantle Cat Cafe next spring

If you’re looking for the ‘purrrfect’ cup of Joe, you may be in luck. A Victoria woman is hoping to be the proud owner of Victoria’s first cat cafe.

Ashley Deiter wants to open up the Mask and Mantle Cat Cafe to provide a space for people who can’t keep pets of their own. The space would also act as a temporary foster home for cats who need adoption, allowing them to socialize with people and other cats.

Deiter is asking the public for help in funding the kick-off of the cafe, using kickstarter.com to fundraise $7,500. At the time of publication, Deiter had raised almost $2,000.

The cafe would have a separate space for food and drink preparation, and patrons can choose to pay a small fee to then enter the separate cat space with their purchases.

“We’re working closely with Island Health to make sure we’re in complete compliance with their codes and food safe standards,” the website reads. “Cleanliness will be of utmost importance and ensuring a clean and safe environment for all animals and visitors involved is one of our top priorities.”

Besides offering a space to cuddle some friendly felines, Mask and Mantle also aims to provide an education space about cats.

“Mask and Mantle is also planning to use the establishment as a platform to educate and share knowledge about cat behaviour and psychology, and the importance of being a responsible cat owner,” the website reads.

“We’ll also address what others can do to help the community, especially if they are unable to adopt a cat directly.”

Deiter also plans on having themed nights to invite more people in, including movie nights, game nights, knitting nights, crafts with cats and cat yoga.

If fundraising goes well, Deiter hopes to open Mask and Mantle in March 2020.

