2019 CARE nomination. (Photo provided by Victoria Residential Builders Association)

Victoria’s best builders earn annual construction awards

300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, and suppliers attended the CARE award ceremony.

More than 300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, and suppliers attended the 2019 Construction and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) award ceremony on Saturday, Sept 21.

More than 50 awards were presented at the 28th annual event.

Project of the Year – Single Family award was presented to Falcon Heights contracting, Ryan Hoyt Designs, and Mari Kushino Design for Elements. Project of the Year – Multi-Family award went to McLaren Properties for Seahaven. People’s Choice Award was won by Shane Murray Contracting for Enchanting.

“Congratulations to all of the Gold CARE Award winners and finalists for their outstanding projects,” says Jenny Martin, Chair of the 2019 CARE Awards. “A special thank-you to our sponsors for their strong support always making the CARE Awards a fabulous evening of celebration.”

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to David Dave, Roads’ End Contracting, for years of energy-efficient construction. The Student Design Award was given to Alyson Wheeldon, and included $500 from the Victoria Residential Builders Association.

“The CARE Awards highlight Canada’s finest West Coast homes and the skilled people behind them,” says Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association.

All nominations can be found on the Victoria Residential Builders Association website.

SEE ALSO: City of Colwood takes home UBCM award for sustainable infrastructure

 

