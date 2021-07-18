VIDEO: Bicycle Pizza offers fresh or frozen options in Brentwood

Bicycle Pizza, launched earlier this year, is a new husband-and-wife-owned business operating on the Saanich Peninsula.

Vanessa and Andrew Johnson said what began as take-out only has turned into a frozen pizza delivery service that clients can subscribe to and have frozen pizzas, ready in five minutes, delivered right to their doors on a monthly basis.

The operation is unique in that their kitchen space is shared with other business owners at the Beauregard Cafe on Verdier Avenue and is based on a collaborative, supportive and sustainable business model.

“It’s really humbling to get out here and it’s a privilege to be able to feed people,” Andrew Johnson said. Living in a bountiful area and supporting as many local products as possible through their business is part of their communal model, he added.

Bicycle Pizza is also available for takeout pizza Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

The company has based its inspiration on flavour profiles found in New York and Californian style pizza, and consumers will find Mediterranean flavours there, too, Johnson said. They emphasize creating quality dough and using a long fermentation process that makes their bread more tasty and easier to digest, he added.

Online orders can be made at eatbicyclepizza.com and pickups are available at 1191 Verdier Ave.

