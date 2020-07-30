VIDEO: The 2020 Best of the City results are in!

Find out which local businesses captured the hearts of our readers

The results are in and it is now more important than ever to celebrate local businesses.

With more than 94,000 votes check out the 26th annual Best of the City Awards, hosted by Black Press Media, where residents vote for their favourite businesses and hot spots.

READ the full Best of the City 2020

This year’s awards feature 143 categories, ranging from restaurants to resorts, and from best camping spots to best walking trails. The results of the annual Best of the City Awards are always a highlight of the year. It’s a chance to rediscover old favourites and become new regulars at others.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to host an awards reception. But stay tuned, we will be releasing videos from some of the winners on our social media platforms in the coming days.

This year there are six new categories: best social media platform, best massage, best camping spot, best cell phone provider, best linen/bedding store and best home decor store.

If you didn’t get a chance to vote or nominate one or more of your favourites, there’s always next year so be sure to watch for the 27th edition next spring.

 

