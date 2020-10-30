BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: The results are in for the 2020 Best of the WestShore Awards

Celebrate all the West Shore has to offer

The results are in!

It is now more important than ever to celebrate local businesses and all the West Shore has to offer.

After voting opened in early July, more than 34,000 votes were cast in the 2020 edition. This year’s Best of the WestShore Awards features more than 40 categories that include everything from best pub, restaurant and grocery store to favourite beach, sports team, best free fun, best second-hand shopping, best place to walk your dog or take a selfie and many more.

The results are always a highlight of the year. It’s a chance to rediscover old favourites and become new regulars at others.

Best of the WestShore 2020

The awards are brought to the community through a partnership between the Goldstream Gazette and the WestShore Chamber of Commerce. But unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to host an awards reception. You can, however, check out our Facebook page, we will be releasing videos from some great West Shore businesses.

If you didn’t get a chance to vote or nominate one or more of your favourites, there’s always next year so be sure to watch out for next year’s edition.

 

Awards

