Virtual film industry career fair offers chance to talk with the experts

Experts in 11 different departments, three film union representative will be in attendance

A virtual career fair is offering people the chance to chat with experts in the film industry. (Photo by Penny Rogers/Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission)

Ever wondered what it’d be like to work in the film industry?

The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is hosting a free virtual film industry career fair.

Experts in 11 different departments such as makeup, locations, directing and production design, along with three film union representatives will be on the Zoom call to answer any questions you may have about the industry.

The virtual event takes place on July 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To read more about the speakers tinyurl.com/y85ah4z2 or to register visit tinyurl.com/yamgn2ad.

